Voice Actor + Daniel Blumberg + Ellen Arkbro

Kings Place (Hall One)
Fri, 13 Oct, 6:30 pm
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

**Voice Actor will now be joining this event alongside Daniel Blumberg and Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden in an unmissable triple bill. Stage times are as follows:

  • Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden: 7pm
  • Daniel Blumberg presents GUT: 8.10pm
  • Voice Actor: 9.15pm
Johan Graden, Ellen Arkbro, DANIEL BLUMBERG

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open6:30 pm
420 capacity

