DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tim Edey, one of the world's finest guitarists and melodeon players, presents a Celtic Christmas show at Kings Place, celebrating the various Christmas folk traditions from these islands, alongside music from his extensive repertoire. Expect music madness,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.