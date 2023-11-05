Top track

SUSTO + Brother Elsey

El Club Detroit
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SUSTO + Brother Elsy

This is an all ages event.

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Susto, Brother Elsey

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

