Top track

Greatest Hits

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jockstrap

Säälchen
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€27.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Greatest Hits
Got a code?

Event information

X

This is an 16+ event

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Jockstrap

Venue

Säälchen

Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.