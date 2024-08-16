Top track

Sailor Moon House

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fridays @ Maka Club w/ Paramida, Laurine & Cecilio

Maka Club
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJTorre Canne
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sailor Moon House
Got a code?

About

Fridays @ Maka Club

w/ Paramida (10 years of Love on the Rocks), Laurine & Cecilio

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Maka Srl.

Lineup

Paramida, Laurine & Cecilio

Venue

Maka Club

Via Eroi del Mare, 1, 72016 Torre Canne BR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.