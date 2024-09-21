Top track

2 Bad Mice and Friends... ALL THINGS RAVE

Fox & Firkin
Sat, 21 Sept, 9:00 pm
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2 Bad Mice and Friends bring you a night celebrating All Things Rave! From Acid, Hardcore, Breaks, Jungle and DnB plus all things inbetween.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2 Bad Mice, Dub Pistols, Freestylers and 2 more

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

