Lyle De Vitry Album Release Show with Slow Packer

Citizen Vinyl
Sat, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come through for stellar musicians and songwriters Lyle de Vitry + Slow Packer on Saturday, September 28. 7 p.m. doors and 8 p.m. show. $15 advance / $18 at the door.

Lyle de Vitry is an acclaimed songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. In 2023, he was sele...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slow Packer

Venue

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

