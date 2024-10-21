Top track

Mosaïque

Ash

Le Trianon
Mon, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Depuis le début de sa carrière, Ash dévoile ses chansons via son propre label Ash Music. Un pari réussi pour l’artiste indépendant aux 750 millions de streams. Guitare, saxophone, batterie, synthé… Ash s’attelle à tous types d’instruments et y intègre son...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ash

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

