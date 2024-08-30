DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frankie Dobson

Three Tanners Bank
Fri, 30 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNorth Shields
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

frjwcbedenjcecfr

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Notion Live Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Three Tanners Bank

Tanners' Bank, Tynemouth, North Shields, NE30 1JH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.