OMNOM & Odd Mob - Losing Control

OMNOM

The Music Yard
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $27.62

OMNOM & Odd Mob - Losing Control
About

We are thrilled to announce OMNOM's long-awaited return to The Music Yard on Friday, August 2nd!

Individuality is OMNOM's calling card. It's precisely what prompts him to operate not just off house music's beaten path, but so deeply within his own lane th...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
Lineup

OMNOM

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

