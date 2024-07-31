DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

YAANG / Atelophobia / Brìe

Sebright Arms
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:30 pm
SCREAM/SHOUT#042: Manchester-based YAANG smuggle their frenetic, drum-machine fuelled art-punk right down into the Sebright basement, with stellar support from slowcore yellers Atelophobia and lactose-infected punk band Brìe. Free entry - not to be missed!...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.