ROOTS: NOVOS LONDRINOS / BRAZILLIAN / LATIN FUSION

Grow
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:00 pm
London
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for the next instalment of ROOTS, where Latin sounds collide within an Urban London context. Novos Londrinos join special guests bringing another intimate night of discovery and immersive, global sounds.

LINE UP

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Novos Londrinos

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

