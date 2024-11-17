Top track

MONSTER FLORENCE

Nottingham Bodega
Sun, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£14.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Who the F**K is Monster Florence? Originating from Essex, this six-member collective sway between genres defining themselves as one of the UK’s shining alternative bands. Vocalists Dream Mclean, Wallace Rice and Alex Osiris alongside musicians Tom Donovan,...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monster Florence

Venue

Nottingham Bodega

23 Pelham St, Nottingham NG1 2ED, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
