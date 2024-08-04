Top track

RVDIOVCTIVE presents Devon James / Rupert Wall / Branqueeno / Aniche

SILO Brooklyn
Sun, 4 Aug, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A core philosophy of the RVDIOVCTIVE ethos when it was founded nearly 12 years ago was to produce high quality events for free so that financial means was never a barrier to entry. Another founding principle is to find fresh talent from the local community...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & RVDIOVCTIVE.

Lineup

Devon James, Rupert Wall, Branqueeno

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

