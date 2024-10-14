Top track

Great Lake Swimmers - Zero in the City

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Great Lake Swimmers

The Louisiana
Mon, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Great Lake Swimmers - Zero in the City
Got a code?

About

Crosstown Concerts Presents...

Great Lake Swimmers

This is a 16+ event (U18s must be accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Great Lake Swimmers

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.