Top track

Mutual Blue - Is It Too Much To Ask

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mutual Blue live in Shoreditch

Strongroom Bar
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mutual Blue - Is It Too Much To Ask
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is teaming up with Strongroom in Shoreditch to welcome an exciting lineup on Wednesday 31st, 2024. MUTUAL BLUE - “Thinking of you, Love from your mutual blue”; was the inscription found pencilled on the back of a Curtis Mayfield record that starte...

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Aqualine, The Gardeners, Mutual Blue

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.