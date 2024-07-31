Top track

Fcukers w/ TV Buddha, Twin Coast, Ali Najdi

Sleeping Village
Wed, 31 Jul, 8:15 pm
GigsChicago
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Devils Cut
About

$20 Adv + Fees | 21+

TV Buddha is the Chicago duo of Eli Schmitt and Johnson Rockstar, building pop songs from free improvisations with an ever-changing ensemble.

Twin Coast - noise for yr ears

Ali Najdi is a DJ, curator, producer and writer living and...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Twin Coast, Fcukers

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:15 pm

