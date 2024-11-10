Top track

Footsteps

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Modern Nature

Sessions Arts Club
Sun, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Footsteps
Got a code?

About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Modern Nature at Sessions Arts Club.

No Fixed Point In Space, the third full-length album by Jack Cooper’s Modern Nature, takes the palette of sound and themes that were honed on 2021’s Island Of Noise and launches them into an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Modern Nature

Venue

Sessions Arts Club

24 Clerkenwell Green, Islington, London, EC1R 0NA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.