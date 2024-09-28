Top track

Who Made Who Block Party

Gin Ling Way
Sat, 28 Sept, 6:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$77.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For VIP Table inquiries DM us @Futureprimitivela on insta

Who Made Who makes its Chinatown Debut for a block party with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (TEED) and Jessica Brankka a rising star from Brazil. Open air block party in Chinatown with world c...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Future Primitive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WhoMadeWho, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Jessica Brankka

Venue

Gin Ling Way

451 Gin Ling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

