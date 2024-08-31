DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burks B2B Grims

The Coast
Sat, 31 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$10.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HOUSE & TECHNO NIGHT / BURKS B2B GRIMES

Support from: alymae

@ah.burkes @rob.grim @alysonmaes

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Music By Masses
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

