Latmun - Bass

Latmun / Mason Maynard

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 20 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Latmun - Bass
About

Latmun, the moniker of Joe Bradley is making his mark through a unique interpretation of the electronic music landscape. Both his DJ sets & own productions have a coherent energy, infectious grooves being the key component to captivate his crowds. Being a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Latmun, Mason Maynard

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

