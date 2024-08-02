DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗣𝗧
Parasols et cocotiers, D’amour et d’eau fraîche se pare de ses plus belles couleurs d’été pour une édition qui s’annonce solaire et caliente.
Au programme, une programmation éclectique et pointue avec le génie danois Kasper Marott accompag...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.