JPEGMAFIA - LAY DOWN MY LIFE TOUR

CHALK
Wed, 5 Feb 2025, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £27.66

About JPEGMAFIA

The Baltimore-born, Brooklyn-raised rapper/producer JPEGmafia marries grit to the avant garde with an acaustic production style that lets him cultivate a battleground on which his lyrics rage. Songs about his time in the marines, teenage incarceration and Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

JPEGMAFIA (Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks, "Peggy") is a multifaceted experimental rapper, producer, performer, and leader of the underground rap scene. After producing six tracks on Kanye West's latest album and having a successful 2023 with "SCARING THE H...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
Lineup

JPEGMAFIA

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

