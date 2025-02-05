DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Baltimore-born, Brooklyn-raised rapper/producer JPEGmafia marries grit to the avant garde with an acaustic production style that lets him cultivate a battleground on which his lyrics rage. Songs about his time in the marines, teenage incarceration and
JPEGMAFIA (Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks, "Peggy") is a multifaceted experimental rapper, producer, performer, and leader of the underground rap scene. After producing six tracks on Kanye West's latest album and having a successful 2023 with "SCARING THE H...
