Sami Abu Wardeh: Freedom - Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Thu, 15 Aug, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Smash hit comedian Sami Abu Wardeh (top ten shows of 2022 - The Guardian, Channel 4 series The Sheikh) is back with his second hour - this time with added anger. This is a show about Palestine, Palestine, Palestine, and dating.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sami Abu Wardeh

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:15 pm
