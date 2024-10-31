DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hocus Pocus 2024 (Halloween Night)

Factory Town
Thu, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $45.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Miami's most mystical, magical, and magnificent Halloween celebration returns to Factory Town with FOUR stages and what will be Miami's biggest Halloween party to date. Make history with us.

Rave from 7 PM to 7 AM to monstrous lineups featuring TECHNO, HO...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Insomniac
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

22
Charlotte de Witte, Ben Sterling, Francis Mercier and 22 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

