Pots and Pints: Hanging Planters

Saltbox Bar
Sun, 11 Aug, 1:00 pm
WorkshopNottingham
£34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for an afternoon of making Hanging Planters! After grabbing your free drink and settling down for the afternoon, we'll kick things off with a silly game to get you introduced to the clay and your new table friends! There will be games and prizes th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Kilnhouse Nottingham
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Saltbox Bar

Bolero Square, Bellar Gate, Nottingham, England NG1 1LY, United Kingdom
Doors open1:00 pm

