Noahfinnce

XOYO Birmingham
Thu, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£21.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Action! Presents

Noahfinnce

+ Taylor Acorn

+ South Arcade

14+ under 16s accompanied by adult (adult must provide ID).
Presented by Action!.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

NOAHFINNCE, Taylor Acorn, South Arcade

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

