Albe - Millevoci

ALBE LIVE ALCAZAR ROMA

Alcazar Live
Thu, 24 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
From €20

About Albe

Alberto La Malfa, in arte Albe, è un cantautore, musicista e dj classe ‘99 nato a Brescia.

A settembre del 2020 entra nella scuola di Amici, presentando l’inedito “Millevoci” (scritto e prodotto da Tom Beaver), che raggiunge la certificazione ORO.

Lo sco

Event information

ALBE presenta TORNAMI LIVE

Dopo essere salito sul palco del Concertone del Primo Maggio al Circo Massimo di Roma e dopo il successo virale dell'ultimo singolo "Tornami addosso (Eccoti)", Albe torna Live nei Club con due appuntamenti unici a Roma e Milano...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Albe

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

