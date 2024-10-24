DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alberto La Malfa, in arte Albe, è un cantautore, musicista e dj classe ‘99 nato a Brescia.
A settembre del 2020 entra nella scuola di Amici, presentando l’inedito “Millevoci” (scritto e prodotto da Tom Beaver), che raggiunge la certificazione ORO.
Lo sco
ALBE presenta TORNAMI LIVE
Dopo essere salito sul palco del Concertone del Primo Maggio al Circo Massimo di Roma e dopo il successo virale dell'ultimo singolo "Tornami addosso (Eccoti)", Albe torna Live nei Club con due appuntamenti unici a Roma e Milano...
