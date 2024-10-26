DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le prestige - magie nouvelle

La Maison des Métallos
Sat, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
TheatreParis
From €6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
magie nouvelle

tout public de 20h à minuit dans toute la Maison

La Maison des métallos se transforme pour cette soirée de clôture du cycle LES POSSIBLES IMPOSSIBLES imaginé avec la Compagnie 14:20. Magicien·nes et musicien·nes invité·es se réunissent aux...

Tout public
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

