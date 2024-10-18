Top track

Çantamarta - PASARELA

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ÇANTAMARTA

La Sala (WiZink Center)
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Çantamarta - PASARELA
Got a code?

About

Çantamarta llega a La Sala del Wizink de Madrid para presentar su albúm debut

Unidos en 2019 por el deseo de crear un sonido único que conecte con audiencias de todo el planeta, ÇANTAMARTA combina de forma sutil y elegante, elementos Hiphop, Electrónica,...

Organizado por Polar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Çantamarta

Venue

La Sala (WiZink Center)

Calle Fuente Del Berro, 28009 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.