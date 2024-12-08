Top track

Dylan LeBlanc

Dingwalls 2
Sun, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

*DICE allocation now SOLD OUT. Remaining tickets available on AXS & See Tickets.*

Dylan LeBlanc is engaging and soft-spoken in person, yet his striking new album Renegade reflects the power of his live show – one that he simply describes as rock ‘n’ r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Canal Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dylan LeBlanc

Venue

Dingwalls 2

Dingwalls 2, Middle Yard, London, NW1 8AL
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

