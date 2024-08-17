Top track

The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trilogie du Samedi / Nuit Pop 90s 2000s

Supersonic
Sat, 17 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?
Got a code?

About

La Trilogie du samedi est de retour !

Une nuit entière avec la bande à Buffy et les soeurs Halliwell

•Au programme : Lives de nuits dont le mythique live de INDAL composé de reprises de génériques TV (Buffy, Charmed, Smallville, Alias)...
•Dj set des a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.