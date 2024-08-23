Top track

Frost Children - FLATLINE

Frost Fest

Rash Bar NYC
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
From $36.05

About

Frost Children (DJ set)

Nation (Dj set)

Big Rocco (live)

MGNA Crrrta (Dj Set)

Suzy Sheer (DJ Set)

Club Cringe (DJ Set)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rash
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rash Bar NYC

941 Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

