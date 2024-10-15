Top track

She Said

Got a code?

The Jins, Olive Vox

The Meadows
Tue, 15 Oct, 6:30 pm
Gigs
New York
$22.97

About

The Kingsland Presents

The Jins

Olive Vox

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

