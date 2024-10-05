Top track

Hank Wood and the Hammerheads - It's Lonely in this World All Alone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

U3 Fest ft. Hank Wood and the Hammerheads

Underground Arts
Sat, 5 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$44.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hank Wood and the Hammerheads - It's Lonely in this World All Alone
Got a code?

About

U2 is A Government Drone + Underground Arts present:

U3 Fest at Underground Arts

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Doors: 1:00 PM | Show: 2:00 PM | All Ages

Featuring:

All Ages
U2 is A Government Drone + Underground Arts present:
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.