Desi Carnival in the Club

Scala
Fri, 30 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DESI CARNIVAL IN THE CLUB

EVENT DATE: 30/08/2024

VENUE: SCALA LONDON

TIMING 10 PM TILL 5 AM

MUSIC POLICY: BOLLYWOOD, BHNGRA, HIPHOP, RNB, URBAN DESI BANGERS, AFRO BEATS, DANCE HALL.

1000+ DESI RAVERS

FREE CARNIVAL MASK

CONFETTI BLAST

LIVE CARNIVAL...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Urban Desi Events
Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
