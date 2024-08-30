DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DESI CARNIVAL IN THE CLUB
EVENT DATE: 30/08/2024
VENUE: SCALA LONDON
TIMING 10 PM TILL 5 AM
MUSIC POLICY: BOLLYWOOD, BHNGRA, HIPHOP, RNB, URBAN DESI BANGERS, AFRO BEATS, DANCE HALL.
1000+ DESI RAVERS
FREE CARNIVAL MASK
CONFETTI BLAST
LIVE CARNIVAL...
