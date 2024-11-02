Top track

You Sexy Thing - 16/6/87 BBC Radio 1 John Peel Session

CUD

The Crescent
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£20.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Leeds art students form band, create cult indie-pop and funk sensation, tour with the Pixies and session with John Peel. Emerging from the same art/design cauldron that produced fellow Leeds legends Soft Cell, Scritti Politti, and The Mekons, they were the...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Mr H.
Lineup

Cud

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

