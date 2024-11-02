DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Leeds art students form band, create cult indie-pop and funk sensation, tour with the Pixies and session with John Peel. Emerging from the same art/design cauldron that produced fellow Leeds legends Soft Cell, Scritti Politti, and The Mekons, they were the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.