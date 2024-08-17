DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cruel Summer: an all Taylor Swift dance party

The Ottawa Tavern
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyToledo
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cruel Summer: an all Taylor Swift dance Party

Toledo Swifties! As Taylor Swift said, “This bridge, I would very much like it if we crossed it together!” so let's jump then fall into a Cruel Summer - all Taylor Swift dance party with all the hot hits. Grab...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BravoArtist.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Ottawa Tavern

1815 Adams Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

