DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Schirenc plays Pungent Stench

TV Eye
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$28.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SAINT VITUS, RIPPING HEADACHES + THE DEAD HOUSE PRESENT: Schirenc plays Pungent Stench at TV EYE

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Schirenc plays Pungent Stench

Venue

TV Eye

1647 Weirfield Street, Queens, New York 11385, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.