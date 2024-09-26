DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thulcandra

229
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Born Again Concerts and George’s Grim Gigs proudly present

HAIL THE ABYSS

THULCANDRA

plus support

Don’t fear the reaper — fear the majestic blackened death metal might of THULCANDRA!

Access Information: https://229.london/access/

This is a standing e...

14+ / U18s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts and George's Grim Gigs.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thulcandra

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

