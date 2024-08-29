Top track

Casey MQ

Longboat Hall
Thu, 29 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$28.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Remembering is not the opposite of forgetting," Casey MQ sings at the start of Later that day, the day before, or the day before that, his new LP and Ghostly International debut. It's a phrase fittingly misremembered from something the LA-based, Canadian-...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Casey MQ

Venue

Longboat Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

