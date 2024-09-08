DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pleins Cœurs, Trio des Si Belles

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 8 Sept, 4:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Parce que l’Amour (avec un grand A) est le point de départ de tout, il en est également le fil rouge de ce concert. Il y est interprété au fil de toutes les chansons et dans tous ses états.

Amour passion, amour déchu, amour filial, amour vieilli, amour do...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Peniche Marcounet.
Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open4:00 pm

