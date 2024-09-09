DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Music and Resistance in Occupied West Papua

MOTH Club
Mon, 9 Sept, 7:30 pm
£12.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Over 500,000 West Papuans have been killed since the Indonesian occupation began in the 1960s. In the face of this hidden genocide, music is for West Papuans way of preserving their indigenous identity – and resisting Indonesian colonialism. On the 40th an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Broadside Hacks.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jeremy Corbyn, The Lani Singers

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
