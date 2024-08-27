Top track

Porchlight - Drywall

Porchlight

New Cross Inn
Tue, 27 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80

Porchlight - Drywall
About

Of Course & New Cross Live presents

**Porchlight
**linktr.ee/porchlightporchlight

with

Bible Club
linktr.ee/bibleclubband

Rugrat
linktr.ee/Rugratband

Tuesday 27th August
New Cross Inn
Doors 6pm
Tickets £8 adv & £11 otd

14+, U16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Of Course and New Cross Inn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rugrat, Bible Club, Porchlight

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

