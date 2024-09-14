Top track

Habib Meftah - Ekwaan

Shibaali

DROM
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$46.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Join us for an unforgettable night of dance and laughter, brought to you by The Bridge and Tunnel. Created by the acclaimed percussionist Habib Meftah and talented music producer Rouzbeh Esfandarmaz, Shibaali is an electro-folk show that bridges traditiona...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

