DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an unforgettable night of dance and laughter, brought to you by The Bridge and Tunnel. Created by the acclaimed percussionist Habib Meftah and talented music producer Rouzbeh Esfandarmaz, Shibaali is an electro-folk show that bridges traditiona...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.