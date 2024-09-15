Top track

La Armada - All We Know

La Armada / Racetraitor / Tropiezo / Pasture

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 15 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About La Armada

La Armada’s focus is to leave their mark on heavy music. A punk band at heart, they utilize elements of Afro-Caribbean rhythms and metal to create a style as unique as their story. Formed in the Dominican Republic in 2001 from where they dominated the Cari Read more

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

La Armada
Racetraitor
Tropiezo (Puerto Rico)
Pasture

$25 ADV // $27 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
La Armada, Racetraitor, Tropiezo and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

