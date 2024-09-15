DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Armada’s focus is to leave their mark on heavy music. A punk band at heart, they utilize elements of Afro-Caribbean rhythms and metal to create a style as unique as their story. Formed in the Dominican Republic in 2001 from where they dominated the Cari
Cobra Lounge presents...
La Armada
Racetraitor
Tropiezo (Puerto Rico)
Pasture
$25 ADV // $27 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.
