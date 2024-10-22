Top track

Abdomen - Anger Issues

Tgbb Festival: Pass 3 jours

Supersonic
22 Oct - 24 Oct
GigsParis
€36.50

Abdomen - Anger Issues
About

They're Gonna Be Big Festival !

Le nouveau festival du Supersonic qui vous fait découvrir les nouvelles pépites musicales du moment. Durant 3 jours, dans 3 lieux différents, une vingtaine de groupes jouera pour la toute première fois devant le public pari...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

9
PleasureInc., Automotion, Hongza and 9 more

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

