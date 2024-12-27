DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Festa Anni 90 con Gem Boy live e Dj Set Anni 90

Legend Club
Fri, 27 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€16.50
I Gem Boy VENERDI 27 DICEMBRE ARRIVANO AL LEGEND CLUB

FESTA ANNI 90 CON DJ SET DOPO CONCERTO !

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Peperoncino salento food srl.

Lineup

Gem Boy

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

