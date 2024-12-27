DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
I Gem Boy VENERDI 27 DICEMBRE ARRIVANO AL LEGEND CLUB
FESTA ANNI 90 CON DJ SET DOPO CONCERTO !
LA BAND nasce per gioco, come tutte le cose belle, nel 1992 da un'idea del cantante Carlo Sagradini e amici con cui condivideva la passione per i giochi da tav...
