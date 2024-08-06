Top track

Office Hours, Agressive Squirrels, and Bored Annie

Purgatory
Tue, 6 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Office Hours continues to test out their new tunes, this time with friends, Aggressive Squirrels and Bored Annie. Bring ear plugs - it might get loud

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Office Hours, Bored Annie, Aggressive Squirrels

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

