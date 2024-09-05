Top track

2000 Seasons

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Versus: Talib Kweli

B.leza
Thu, 5 Sept, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€34.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

2000 Seasons
Got a code?

About

Versus: Talib Kweli - September 5th - B.Leza, Lisbon.

1998's The Manifesto woke the world up to one of the best lyricists ever.

It's not just us who say it, Jay-Z also said it in his “Moment Of Clarity”: "If skills sold truth be told, I'd probably be lyr...

Este evento é para maiores de 18
Apresentado por Versus.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Talib Kweli

Venue

B.leza

Cais Do Gás 1, 1200-480 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.